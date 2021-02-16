Biden says he's spoken with all of his predecessors 'with one exception'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday reflected on the "sense of history" he feels as a new resident of the White House and suggested he has spoken with his predecessors, but cited one notable exception.

Asked whether he has called any former presidents, Biden told CNN's Anderson Cooper during a town hall in Milwaukee: "Yes, I have."

He declined to say who he had spoken with, noting that they had "private conversations," but then suggested he'd spoken with all of his living predecessors except, he implied, former President Donald Trump.

"By the way -- all of them, with one exception, have picked up the phone and called me, as well," he said, a clear allusion to Trump, without naming him.

Trump was the first president in modern history to decline to participate in the traditional meeting with his successor, and the Trumps did not host the Bidens at the White House for the customary inauguration day meeting or beforehand.