Biden says he won't let DOJ seize phone records or emails from reporters: 'It's simply, simply wrong'

A Justice Department official confirmed that Starr was never the target of any investigation.

In some cases, members of the media are notified before a subpoena is issued, giving the news organization the ability to fight the subpoena in court. But Justice Department policy also allows prosecutors to obtain journalists' communications without their knowledge through the courts -- if the attorney general signs off and the Justice Department determines the case falls under "extraordinary measures," such as harm to national security, and after all other reasonable attempts have been made to obtain the information elsewhere.

Earlier Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki sidestepped answering on Friday whether the Biden administration believes seizing journalists' phone records is an "appropriate tactic," when asked to respond to reports from CNN and the Washington Post that the previous administration's Justice Department had done so as part of its leak investigations.

Psaki said she had learned of the issue after CNN's report Thursday.