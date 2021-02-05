Biden says he doesn't think $15 minimum wage will survive in his Covid-19 relief proposal

During an interview with "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," President Joe Biden conceded that he does not believe he will be able to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour through his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal due to the Senate's rules.

"I put it in, but I don't think it's going to survive," Biden told "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" in excerpts of an interview that aired Friday. The interview with CBS is his first for network television since taking office and the full interview will air on Sunday.

The President, who campaigned on raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, said he was prepared "on a separate negotiation on minimum wage, to work my way up."

"No one should work 40 hours a week and live below the poverty wage. And if you're making less than $15 an hour, you're living below the poverty wage."

Both chambers of Congress on Friday passed a budget resolution that sets the stage for Democrats to be able to use a process known as "budget reconciliation" to pass Biden's sweeping Covid-19 relief bill on a party-line vote.

Biden has said he is willing to go forward without the support of Republicans, but has said he's willing to make certain concessions if it will earn bipartisan support.