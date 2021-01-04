Biden says electing Georgia's Ossoff and Warnock would lead to $2,000 stimulus checks

"The debate over $2,000 isn't some abstract debate in Washington, it's about real lives. Your lives, the lives of good, hardworking Americans," Biden said. He spoke of Americans struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic who are having difficulty putting food on the table, paying rent or their mortgage and paying their utility bills.

"If you're like millions of Americans all across this country, you need the money, you need the help, and you need it now," the President-elect said.

Biden on Monday stressed the need for Ossoff and Warnock in the Senate in order to get Congress to fully fund the Covid-19 vaccine distribution efforts. He said he needed the additional two Democrats in Congress to further his agenda on jobs, health care, justice and the environment.

"This is not an exaggeration: Georgia, the whole nation is looking to you to lead us forward," Biden said.

The President-elect slammed Perdue and Loeffler, accusing the Republican senators of being loyal to President Donald Trump and not to the people of Georgia.

"You have two senators who think they've sworn an oath to Donald Trump, not to the United States Constitution," Biden said.