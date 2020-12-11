Biden says coronavirus vaccine 'free from political influence' as Trump administration pressures FDA for authorization

President-elect Joe Biden sought to instill public confidence Friday in a coronavirus vaccine that could soon be available, insisting that its safety and effectiveness is being evaluated without political influence amid reports that President Donald Trump's administration was pressuring the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization by the end of the day Friday.

Biden stressed that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which could soon receive emergency authorization use after it got the recommendation of a panel of vaccine advisers to the FDA on Thursday, was being evaluated "free from political influence."

"I want to make it clear to the public: You should have confidence in this. There is no political influence. These are first-rate scientists, taking their time, looking at all of the elements that need to be looked at," Biden told reporters Friday at an event introducing several members of his Cabinet and White House staff.

"Scientific integrity led us to this point. We know the immense challenges and hard work ahead," Biden said.