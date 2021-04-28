Biden says China is betting the US can't keep up with autocracy

Biden is betting on democracy -- and that, in his view, will require consensus and big investments. Central to that challenge will be the consensus of Congress, and whether he's able to forge ahead and pass key legislative priorities with a 50-50 Senate.

Biden addressed the importance of needing to succeed right out of the box in his presidency, seeing the two critical issues as the health of the country -- both physical health and economic health.

That's why he focused like a laser, as he said, on the American Rescue Plan -- the sweeping $1.9 trillion legislation that passed on a party-line vote in the House and Senate last month. Biden touted the importance of the bill's $1,400 stimulus checks, noting that 85% of the households in the country benefited from the payments and that 1.3 million jobs were created in the first 100 days of his presidency.

Looking ahead, Biden is moving ahead with his proposed two-part infrastructure plan, which aides have described as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the American economy.