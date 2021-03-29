Biden says 90% of adults will be vaccine eligible in three weeks

The development on vaccine eligibility for American adults was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Last week, Biden announced a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 million vaccine doses in arms in his first 100 days in office. He cleared his initial goal -- 100 million doses of the vaccine into arms by his first 100 days in office -- on day 58 of his presidency.

The President announced on March 11 that he would order states to open up vaccine eligibility to all US adults by May 1.

Monday's announcement will come hours after administration officials charged with the federal Covid-19 response expressed worry about the current trajectory of coronavirus cases around the country.

After announcing that the US has surpassed 30 million cases of Covid-19, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a virtual White House briefing on Monday she had a feeling of "impending doom," adding that "right now, I'm scared."