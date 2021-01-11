Biden receives second dose of coronavirus vaccine on camera

If there is a Senate trial, Biden spoke about the possibility of the Senate going "half day on dealing with the impeachment, and half day getting my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate, as well as moving on the package."

"That's my hope and expectation," Biden said.

The President-elect said he was "appalled" to see Republican members of Congress refusing to take masks that were handed out to them when they were locked down during the riots.

"I think it's irresponsible," Biden said. He urged all Americans to listen to public health experts and wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Biden said he was confident in his coronavirus team that they would be able to administer vaccines to 50 million Americans in his first 100 days.

"I'm confident we can get done what we have to get done," Biden said. The President-elect said he had spoken to some Republican lawmakers about moving forward with a second coronavirus relief package "sooner than later."