Biden reassures 2nd grader afraid of getting Covid-19: 'Don't be scared, honey'

President Joe Biden at a Tuesday CNN town hall sought to reassure a second grader worried about getting Covid-19, telling her that young children are the "safest group of people in the whole world."

"Don't be scared, honey. Don't be scared. You're going to be fine, and we're going to make sure mommy's fine, too," he said.

Jessica Salas, a graphic designer from Milwaukee, told Biden that her two young children often ask her about whether they will get Covid-19 and die. She stood next to her 8-year-old daughter as she spoke about how the pandemic is especially frightening for children who don't fully understand what is happening.

"Kids don't get Covid very often. It's unusual for that to happen. They don't -- the evidence so far is children aren't the people most likely to get Covid," Biden said.

Salas said her children would like to know when they will be able to get the vaccine, but Biden said, "We haven't even done tests yet on children as to whether or not the certain vaccines would work or not work or what is needed."