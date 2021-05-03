Biden raises refugee cap to 62,500 after blowback

"We're gonna increase the numbers. The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people and we couldn't do two things at once. And now we're going to increase the numbers," Biden said at the time.

CNN previously reported Biden resisted signing off on raising the Trump-era refugee cap because of political optics. The President's hesitation came as the administration faced heat from Republicans and Democrats for its handling of an influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border. But the situation at the US southern border is separate from the refugee program, which dates back decades and has a thorough vetting process in place for refugees overseas to resettle in the US.

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Monday whether politics played a factor in the administration's waffling on the issue.

"Why was there such so much back and forth about this refugee cap? Was the hesitancy just about politics?" Tapper said.