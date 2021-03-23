Biden pushes House-passed gun reforms in the wake of Colorado mass shooting

It's an open question the degree to which Biden wants a debate over guns to consume the political oxygen in his first year, with Covid-19 relief only beginning to take hold and a massive infrastructure bill next up on the agenda. Yet with two mass shootings in the last week alone, aides know it may be a choice already made for Biden.

The President's team has met with gun control advocates over the past two months to discuss potential executive actions and to generate ideas on potential paths forward, according to people familiar with the meetings. Those meetings have been led by Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council and Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Richmond, speaking on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, said: "The regular sentiment of hearts and prayers are not enough."

"We need action on this in the country," he said, pointing to recently passed legislation in the House. "This President has a track record of fighting against the NRA and beating them, and we need to make sure that we have sensible gun regulations in this country to ensure safety. And so we need action, not just words and prayers."