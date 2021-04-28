Biden pushes ambitious economic plan in first prime-time address to Congress

In his remarks, Biden reminded his audience of the crises he inherited -- from the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to the failed insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, which was fomented by his predecessor. He argued that America is emerging from "the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression" and "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

In these early months of his presidency, Biden has been bolstered by voters' perceptions of efforts to ease the nation out of the upheaval and economic strife caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with some 66% of Americans approving his handling of the crisis as he looks to highlight his team's accomplishments in administering 200 million shots in less than 100 days and the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continues to drop.

"Go get vaccinated America," Biden said, adding that 90% of Americans now live within five miles of a vaccination site and everyone 16 years and older can get the shot.

He noted that grandparents are now able to hug their grandchildren and that senior deaths are down 80% since January. He called the progress of the last 100 days toward eradicating the pandemic "one of the greatest logistical achievements this country has ever seen."