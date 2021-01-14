Biden proposes $1.9 trillion vaccination and economic rescue legislative package

In a joint statement, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Biden's proposal, noting that it includes much of what congressional Democrats had pushed in recent months -- including the larger stimulus checks and funding for state and local governments.

"We will get right to work to turn President-elect Biden's vision into legislation that will pass both chambers and be signed into law," the Democratic congressional leaders said.

The Biden officials criticized the Trump administration's vaccination efforts, with one official saying the country is "woefully behind on where we need to be in responding to this crisis," and that nearly a year into the pandemic, "there is no federal comprehensive strategy or infrastructure in place to ensure that vaccinations make it into the arms of the US population."

The President-elect's speech came the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. The Senate trial could complicate and delay Biden's efforts to swiftly pass his Covid-19 relief and vaccination legislative package, as well as the confirmation hearings for his Cabinet nominees.