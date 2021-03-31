Biden promises 'once-in-a-generation' investment during pitch for $2 trillion infrastructure and climate plan

It also calls for investments in manufacturing, transportation, research and development, bolstering caregiving for aging and disabled Americans and building new public schools and upgrading existing buildings.

Biden said he would invite Republicans into the Oval Office at the White House and listen to their thoughts on his infrastructure proposal.

"The divisions of the moment shouldn't stop us from doing the right thing for the future," Biden said.

The President noted that infrastructure has historically been a bipartisan undertaking, but the issue of how to pay for the proposal is where the negotiations on Capitol Hill are likely to get sticky.

Biden laid out his plans to pay for the investments in infrastructure, which includes raising corporate taxes, a core campaign promise. Biden would raise the corporate income tax rate to 28%, up from 21%. The rate had been as high as 35% before former President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans cut taxes in 2017.

Biden would also make it harder for US companies to acquire or merge with a foreign business to avoid paying US taxes by claiming to be a foreign company, and would increase the minimum tax on US corporations to 21%.