Biden preparing for 'tinderbox' with country on edge ahead of verdict in Chauvin trial

"I'm very worried," said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., speaking Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," where she talked about the potential for unrest across the country. "I don't think anyone in Minneapolis, frankly, anyone in the United States or over a good part of the world would understand any other verdict other than guilty."

The President has been involved in some of the conversations, according to officials, and has watched some of the trial coverage that has dominated daytime cable news television. Biden spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, last week to help gauge sentiment on the ground, according to officials, and the White House has been in contact with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

"This was already a tinderbox," a senior White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe the thinking inside the West Wing. "It becomes more volatile by the day."

Biden's aides have already begun considering and drafting statements for the President to deliver, either in writing or in person, once a verdict is rendered, according to people familiar with the matter. Harris has also been involved in conversations with national Black leaders.