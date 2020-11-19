Biden poised to make first Cabinet announcements next week, eager to respond to Trump's sabotage attempts

But Biden could announce his choice for secretary of state as soon as next week, officials said, along with another Cabinet post.

While Biden is well-known for his deliberate and often slow decision-making, particularly on personnel matters, the timeline of some Cabinet decisions is being accelerated because of a desire to move quickly to form a new government in the wake of Trump's intransigence about the election.

Biden had talked with his advisers about taking a far slower approach, including waiting for the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate, but Trump's actions have motivated Biden to move without delay.

"There is a desire to convey that we are governing, operating and up and running," an official close to the transition said, explaining the urgency facing Biden's team in the wake of Trump's antics.

It's been only a week since Ron Klain was named the incoming White House chief of staff, but that decision jump started movement inside the Biden team. And Jeff Zients, a co-chair of the transition, has been working for months on a variety of options for Biden to make about top personnel decisions.