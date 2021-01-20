Biden pledges America will 'engage with the world once again'

It was only last week that Trump ignited a series of diplomatic wildfires for Biden to put out.

He poked China in the eye by by lifting restrictions on contacts between American officials and representatives from Taiwan; designated Houthi rebels in Yemen as a foreign terrorist organization; and named Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism. And on his final full day in office, his administration accused China of committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims and ethnic and religious minority groups who live in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Whatever the various merits of these policies, they have inflamed relations that a new American president will inherit, and it will take more than calm words to settle them.

Biden's first act as President was plea for calm and unity in America. It was the right message for his domestic audience. However, America's allies and enemies are well aware that the new President has a mountainous in-tray, and while he has promised to rejoin the World Health Organization and the Paris accord, what US leadership in a changed global landscape will look like is still very much unclear.

The longer Biden takes to claim his place as the leader of the free world, the more those who enjoyed Trump's lack of interest in foreign affairs will seek to exploit the void left by America as it took a backseat on the world stage.