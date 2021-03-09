Biden plans media and travel blitz to sell relief plan -- and make the benefits permanent

After avoiding one, Biden will likely convene his first formal news conference in the coming days to help advance his ideas. He's waited longer than any president in the past 100 years to do so.

And likely next month, he will speak to a joint session of Congress to lay out his next steps, which the White House says are still being developed but will likely include a push on infrastructure, climate and making permanent the provisions that ease burdens on families. That is likely to require tax increases, making its passage a tougher sell but solidifying its larger effect on American society.

The President has taken the 2009 stimulus as a cautionary tale, telling White House officials and fellow Democrats that he doesn't want to repeat what he believes was a mistake the Obama administration made in not selling that plan to Americans.

"We didn't adequately explain what we had done. Barack was so modest," Biden told House Democrats last week. "I kept saying, 'Tell people what we did.' He said, 'We don't have time. I'm not going to take a victory lap.' And we paid a price for it, ironically, for that humility."