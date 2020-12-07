Biden picks retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, sources say

Has worked closely with Biden

Austin has a long history of working within the Pentagon, and has worked with Biden closely in the past.

When he was vice president, Biden worked with Austin in a variety of positions, most prominently when he was commander of CENTCOM from 2013 to 2016, during which they had discussions on a range of issues including the Middle East and Central and South Asia. Before that, but still during Biden's time as vice president, Austin was vice chief of staff of the Army and commanding general of US forces in Iraq.

"They've known each other for a long time," the source said. "There's a comfort level." The source said that "the historic nature of the pick is something Biden is excited about. Especially given the history of the US military being barrier breakers in a lot of areas."

The Biden transition team declined to comment to CNN.

Austin would need a congressional waiver to be confirmed for the civilian post because he retired from active-duty service only four years ago. Federal law requires seven years of retirement from active duty before taking on the role.