Biden pays respects to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as officer lies in honor at Capitol

The remains of US Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick arrive to lie in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda after he died after responding to the violent riot that erupted in the building.

President Joe Biden arrived at the US Capitol late Tuesday night to pay his respects to fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, whose remains are lying in honor in the building's famous Rotunda, less than four weeks after he died after responding to the riot that erupted in the building.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday that Sicknick would lie in honor under the historic dome. The ceremonial arrival began at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the East Front of the Capitol, and a viewing period began at 10 p.m. for members of the US Capitol Police and continue overnight.

Lying in state is typically reserved for leaders of American government, but two US Capitol Police officers shot to death in 1998 were the first private citizens to lie in honor at the Capitol.

Sicknick's family released a statement on Saturday thanking "congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero."

"We also wish to express our appreciation to the millions of people who have offered their support and sympathies during this difficult time. Knowing our personal tragedy and loss is shared by our nation brings hope for healing," the statement said.