Biden orders White House flags lowered to half-staff after Capitol Police officer killed

President Joe Biden has been receiving ongoing briefings from his homeland security adviser following an attack on the US Capitol that killed Capitol Police Officer William Evans and injured another, the White House announced Friday.

"Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life," Biden wrote in a statement.

He added, "We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans' family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it."

Biden, who is spending the weekend at Camp David, also ordered the US flag to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all federal buildings Friday until sunset on April 6 in honor of Evans.