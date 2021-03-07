Biden opposes gutting filibuster despite tough path for some legislative priorities in Senate

But moderate Democrats have adamantly said they oppose eliminating the filibuster, which often serves to empower the party in the minority and, advocates say, encourages bipartisan compromise.

California Sen. Alex Padilla, who is in favor of gutting the filibuster, told CNN's Abby Phillip on Sunday that although some of his Democratic colleagues oppose ending it, he thinks that if Republicans continue to obstruct legislation that patience will "wear thin."

"There are a couple Democratic senators who have said they are not there yet. If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues as we saw through this Covid relief package, I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Padilla said.

Bedingfield told Tapper the White House is "hopeful" that the House will pass the Covid relief bill this week.

"If you're a member of Congress and you're looking at what's the best thing that you can do quickly to help people in your district, I think it's passing this bill. So we're certainly hopeful that the House is going to move quickly," Bedingfield added.

