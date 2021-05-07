Biden on disappointing jobs report: 'We knew this wouldn't be a sprint, it'd be a marathon'

The unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in April, up from 6% a month earlier, as more people returned to the labor force to look actively for work, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. The March jobs numbers were also revised down to 770,000 from the 916,000 that was initially reported.

The President said Friday's jobs report underscored "how vital the actions we're taking are" -- from stimulus checks to funding for small businesses, child care and school reopenings, which were all part of his sweeping American Rescue Plan.

"Our efforts are starting to work, but the climb is steep and we still have a long way to go," Biden said.

Biden noted not all of the programs that were passed as part of the American Rescue Plan have been fully implemented, and that the $1.9 trillion in funding would continue to be doled out.

The President made the case that the jobs report highlighted the urgency for bold federal investments to revamp the US economy and create more jobs. He rejected the idea that expanded unemployment benefits limited how many people are looking for work, saying there was "nothing measurable" suggesting that was the case.