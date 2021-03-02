Biden now says US will have enough vaccine for every adult by the end of May

Administration officials expressed surprise and disappointment last month when it became clear Johnson & Johnson would have fewer initial doses of its vaccine than originally planned because of production issues at its facilities.

The company said it had about 4 million doses of its vaccine ready to ship "immediately," and said it should have 20 million ready by the end of March.

"We've developed an extensive partnership here in the United States and Europe and other places around the world and we're very confident in our ability to deliver 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million doses in the first half of the year en route to a billion doses by the end of this year," Alex Gorsky, the CEO and chairman of Johnson & Johnson, said Monday on CNN.

The announcement comes as federal health officials warn against relaxing coronavirus restrictions as gains against the pandemic appear to plateau.

During a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing Monday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she is "deeply concerned" about the potential shift in the trajectory of the pandemic.