Biden moves deadline for all US adults to be eligible for Covid vaccine to April 19

The President also said last week his administration would open 12 additional federally-run mass vaccination sites. In the past week, new vaccination sites have been announced in Tennessee, Wisconsin, Maryland, South Carolina, Colorado and Minnesota.

CNN has previously reported that all 50 states have announced when they plan to open vaccinations to everyone who is eligible if they haven't done so already. New Jersey, South Dakota and Nebraska have announced plans to expand eligibility to those 16 years and older before Biden's new deadline, and other states currently plan to open eligibility by May 1. Biden is expected to credit the governors' effort to meet his May 1 deadline for this change.

In Alexandria, the President said he hopes the US will have enough vaccine doses that it will be able to begin distributing doses to other countries "pretty soon."

"Hopefully we're gonna get good enough pretty soon where we have enough that we can give the rest of the world. Because this is something that's not just, we could solve it here in America if we don't solve it around the world. You can't build a wall or a fence high enough to keep out a virus," Biden said.