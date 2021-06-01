Biden memorializes Tulsa victims on 100th anniversary: 'This was not a riot. This was a massacre'

"My fellow Americans: this was not a riot. This was a massacre -- among the worst in our history, but not the only one. And for too long, forgotten by our history. As soon as it happened there was a clear effort to erase it from our memory -- our collective memories," Biden said.

The President said what happened in Greenwood "was an act of hate and domestic terrorism with a through line that exists today, still." He specifically recalled the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the insurrection at the US Capitol building this past January, calling White supremacy "the most lethal threat to the homeland today."

Biden also referenced the ongoing debate over which historical narratives around race and slavery should be taught in US schools.

"We can't just choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know. We should know the good, the bad, the everything. That's what great nations do,"Biden said.