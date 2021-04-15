Biden made the right call on Afghanistan

President Biden has weighed the risks and considered the political and personal implications. He has listened carefully to the advice of the military and diplomats, and he has coordinated with our allies, who have nobly supported the fight over the last two decades with their own blood and treasure. Now, the President has made the tough decision to order the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by September -- 20 years after the war there began.

Many of those who wear or have worn the uniform will be upset with the President's action, feeling betrayed because they were not allowed to "finish the job" in which they have invested so much. They will pour themselves a bourbon, and like so many soldiers in so many past wars, they will ask themselves: What was it all for? As a friend of mine stated: "So much was lost in that country. The war has rewritten my life. Dead friends at Arlington, divorces, years overseas. We gave it our all, but it wasn't enough."

Others who served in Afghanistan will say: It's about time! They know the original mission of defeating Al Qaeda was accomplished many years ago and that we cannot fix Afghanistan's dysfunctional government. They understand that much of our mission in the last few years has been aimless, without objective or strategic vision.