Biden: It's 'reassuring' to see companies speaking up about restrictive voting laws

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that it is "reassuring" to see businesses "speaking up" about restrictive voting laws, but added that he respects whatever judgment a corporation may make as part of its response.

When asked on Tuesday whether he thinks the upcoming Masters Tournament should be moved out of Augusta, Georgia, in response to the recent signing of the state election law that the administration has criticized, Biden said, "I think that's up to the Masters."

The comments come a week after the President indicated during an interview with ESPN that he would support Major League Baseball's decision to take action in response to Georgia's new voting law. Subsequently, MLB announced that its All-Star Game and draft would not be held in Atlanta, and now, the league says the game will take place in Denver.