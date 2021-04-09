Biden is right: Caregiving is part of our nation's infrastructure

The harsh truth is that for many caregivers, we do quit our jobs to care for new babies, the children now home from school, some indefinitely, the sick relatives... and ourselves. Millions of women have left the workforce because of it.

When this happens, our economy suffers. If women in America joined and remained in the workforce at the same rate as women in Norway, we would add $1.6 trillion to the economy, according to research published in 2017 by S&P Global. Paid leave and affordable, universal pre-K childcare would go a long way toward enabling similar participation rates. But as of 2020, just over 20% of civilian workers in America had access to any sort of paid family leave, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.