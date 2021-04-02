Biden is about to send $1 billion more in food stamps to the 25 million neediest Americans

But about 40% of households that were already receiving the largest benefit possible saw no bump up in their payments due to the Trump administration's implementation of the relief provision. About 40% of these have children, 20% have an elderly member and 15% include someone who is disabled.

The coronavirus pandemic and accompanying economic upheaval sparked a hunger crisis in the US. Some 41.4 million people were receiving food stamps in November, up from 36.9 million in February, before the pandemic began, according to the most recent data from the US Department of Agriculture.

Americans are also flooding food pantries in order to feed themselves and their families. Food banks are serving 55% more customers now than before the pandemic and expect to distribute even more meals this year than in 2020, according to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.