Biden introduces Miguel Cardona as education secretary nominee

He added, "Though we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, we also know that this crisis is ongoing, that we will carry its impacts for years to come and that the problems and inequities that have plagued our educational system since long before Covid will still be with us even after the virus is gone."

Biden on Wednesday reiterated that reopening schools safely would be a national priority for his administration and spoke of the challenges that students, educators and administrators have faced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They worry. They're under stress. They stretch local budgets that have left educators out of work," Biden said.

He also criticized "mixed signals from the White House" as to stimulus aid, a day after Trump unexpectedly announced he was asking for changes to the $900 billion Covid-19 relief package, leaving the future of the legislation in doubt.

Biden pledged to push Congress to provide additional economic relief to Americans, including funding to "keep educators on the job."

CNN was first to report that Cardona would be nominated for the role.