Biden introduces key members of White House science team

The President-elect continued: "Their trusted guidance will be essential as we come together to end this pandemic, bring our economy back, and pursue new breakthroughs to improve the quality of life of all Americans. Their insights will help America chart a brighter future, and I am grateful they answered the call to serve."

Lander served as external co-chair of the President's Council of Advisers on Science and Technology during the Obama administration. He helped lead the Human Genome Project and has been a pioneer in the field of genomic medicine, according to the transition team. He is the president and founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, a non-profit biomedical research institute.

Nelson is the president of the Social Science Research Council and a Harold F. Linder Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study. She serves on the boards of trustees of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Russell Sage Foundation and is on the board of directors of the Teagle Foundation and the Data & Society Research Institute, according to the transition team.