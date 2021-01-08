Biden introduces commerce and labor secretary nominees

Raimondo is the first woman governor of Rhode Island, and has served in the role since her election in 2014. She was among the women considered to serve as Biden's vice president, and has been praised for her leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic. Raimondo was also considered for Biden's health and human services secretary, but The New York Times reported last month that labor unions helped block Raimondo from becoming his pick to lead HHS because of her record on pension changes.

Walsh is a veteran union operative and rose to lead Boston's Building and Construction Trades Council, a group that represents ironworker and electrician unions, among others. Walsh has been serving as Boston's mayor since 2013, and was a rumored potential Labor pick in 2016 if Hillary Clinton had won the presidency. Walsh's selection is a victory for AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who rallied his federation of 56 unions to back the Boston mayor soon after Biden won the election.

Guzman is the director of California's Office of the Small Business Advocate, a government office that works to support and grow small businesses in America's most populous state. Prior to taking over the state office, Guzman was the deputy chief of staff and senior adviser at the US Small Business Administration, the office she will now lead.