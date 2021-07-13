Biden in standoff with Democratic senators over who should lead FDA

But critical issues -- including boosting vaccinations and battling Covid-19 variants -- plague the country and Biden is without a key position permanently filled to help battle both the logistics of the pandemic and the perception that his administration is not operating at capacity.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called on the administration to fill the role permanently.

"I have the greatest respect for Janet Woodcock. She is leading the FDA ably, and I think she has all of the qualifications needed for this moment, but we need a fully confirmed person in that role," Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the top Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, said in a recent committee hearing.

A Burr spokesperson told CNN that there was "no substitute for having a permanent, Senate-confirmed FDA commissioner in place. Sen. Burr continues to call on the Biden administration to nominate a qualified individual to fill this critical role."

Woodcock is a controversial figure with Democrats, and multiple sources tell CNN they do not believe she will be nominated to head the FDA, despite having supporters within the agency and the White House.