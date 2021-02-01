Biden hosts GOP senators as part of Covid-19 stimulus outreach

As snow fell outside, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sat before a roaring fire in the Oval Office, Collins to his right, to discuss a path forward.

"Thanks for coming down," he said as the meeting commenced. "I'm anxious for us to talk. I feel like I'm back in the Senate, which I liked the best of everything I did."

Two hours later, Collins stood outside the West Wing and said Biden had explained some of what was in his bill during their discussion while she and her fellow Republicans outlined their proposal.

"I think it was an excellent meeting, and we're very appreciate that for his first official meeting in the Oval Office the President spent so much time with us in a frank and useful discussion," she said, indicating there would be further talks among staffers about a path forward.

Earlier in the day, the White House said the session would not be used to negotiate a new number.

"This meeting is not is a forum for the President to make or accept an offer," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a midday briefing, defending the administration's figure as necessary to address the crises facing the nation nearly a year into the deadly pandemic.