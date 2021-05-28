Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

"This budget is an agenda for robust, durable economic growth and broadly shared prosperity. It will deliver a strong economy now and for decades into the future, and is an investment in Americans all across the country who power our economy," said Shalanda Young, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, in call with reporters on Friday.

The scale of the spending, which Biden has made the center of his economic plans, is an intentional effort to transform an economy the President has repeatedly said leaves too many behind and, just as importantly, has made the US less competitive in the face of an ascendant China.

But it also comes as Republicans have ramped up sharp criticism of Biden's goals and as near-term economic data has served to add fuel to the arguments that Biden's proposals are simply too grandiose and could overheat the economy.

At its core, the budget underscores the fundamental divide in viewpoints between the two parties in the wake of the pandemic -- as well as the clear shift in the Democratic Party towards an embrace of ramping up spending and tax increases on corporations in the wealthy in order to expand the federal government's role in assisting those on the lower-end of the income scale.