Biden hails a change in 'paradigm' as he celebrates relief bill

To that end, he acknowledged the real work was only just beginning. In his speech on Thursday, Biden set out two firm deadlines for reopening the country: May 1, by which he will demand all states open vaccine eligibility to all adults; and July 4, when he says small Independence Day gatherings should proceed.

The tangible dates circled on the calendar were meant in part to provide hope to virus-weary Americans. But they also amounted to the firmest projections yet from an administration that has been cautious in providing concrete timelines for when a return to normalcy might be felt.

Surging variants, vaccine hesitancy and over-ambitious reopening plans in individual states could all hamper those efforts, making Biden's deadline-setting a risk.

The challenges of providing vaccinations will be paired with the effort to distribute the relief funds included in the law Biden was celebrating on Friday. The measure contains $1,400 direct payments and an expansion of the child tax credit, both of which will be overseen by the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department. The White House has said the first checks could be going out as soon as this weekend.

Biden said the rollout would require "fastidious oversight," and said "the devil is in the details of implementing this legislation."