Biden goes off-script to thank McConnell for honoring his late son in 2016

The President and McConnell have a long-standing relationship, having served alongside each other for decades in the Senate. They also worked together closely in the Obama administration, including to make a series of critical spending and tax agreements.

Before momentarily turning from his prepared remarks, Biden was calling for creating an agency within the National Institutes of Health to focus on preventing, detecting and treating diseases like Alzheimer's, diabetes and cancer -- similar to the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which works on developing national security breakthroughs.

"So many of us have deceased sons, daughters and relatives who died of cancer. I can think of no more worthy investment. I know of nothing that is more bipartisan," Biden said.

The President continued: "So let's end cancer as we know it. It's within our power. It's within our power to do it."