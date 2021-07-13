Biden gives an angry cry for action on voting rights but stops short of calling for filibuster reform

One of the fieriest speeches of Biden's presidency to date, Biden's remarks reflected the fury he and fellow Democrats have cultivated as Republicans follow Trump's lead in denying the election results. He predicted it is likely Republicans will use a similar strategy in the 2022 midterms, saying "we have to prepare now."

He called efforts to call the election in question "dark" and "sinister" on Tuesday, saying they reflected "human nature at its worst."

"Bullies and merchants of fear, peddlers of lies, are threatening the very foundation of our country," Biden said.

Still, his avoidance of the filibuster issue proved disappointing to some of the activists who want Biden to embrace changes that would allow new legislation in Congress.

"Supporters of democracy will continue to organize and advocate, but we cannot organize our way out of this threat. It is up to our elected officials to hear supporters and act to protect our democracy," said Wade Henderson, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, after Biden's speech.

Asked on his way out of the venue why he did not raise the filibuster, Biden told reporters only: "I'm not filibustering now."