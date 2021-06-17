Biden finds his comfort zone on the world stage in first international trip as president

In reality, Biden's meeting with Putin may have amounted to the least consequential encounter on his agenda in Europe this week. The ultimate outcome evolves more around the decisions that Putin chooses to make, but it will test whether Biden can do what eluded his four predecessors in the Oval Office and stabilize relations with Russia.

"We're going to be able to look back, look ahead, and three to six months and say, 'Did the things we agree to sit down and work out, did it work?'" Biden said. "That's going to be the test. I am not sitting here saying because the president and I agreed we would do these things that all of a sudden it's going to work."

A heightened focus on China

At his earlier sessions, Biden forced China onto the agenda, even when his European interlocutors seemed resistant. Steering the conversation toward the rising threat of China may well be the most tangible outcome of the past week. While Russia presents a major threat to the United States, it is still China that Biden and his aides believe is a more serious adversary.