Biden faces tough questions over crisis at the southern border in first White House news conference

But it was the crisis at the southern border that dominated the early stages of the news conference. His administration has faced scrutiny over the growing number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border and the limited press access to border facilities.

Biden mostly cast blame on the Trump administration for the situation at the border and deflected claims that unaccompanied children are arriving in the US because he is seen as softer on the issue than former President Donald Trump.

He said the spike -- which his own Homeland Security secretary said is putting the US on track to see the most individuals on the southern border in 20 years -- is not unexpected and due more to weather than anything else.

"It happens every single solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year," Biden said. "In addition to ... and by the way, does anybody suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy? And he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming."