Biden expected to nominate Xavier Becerra to lead Health and Human Services

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is expected to be President-elect Joe Biden's choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. CNN's Arlette Saenz reports.

President-elect Joe Biden is poised to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, a Biden transition official tells CNN.

Becerra, a former member of Congress, emerged as the leading contender for the critical role after other candidates with more health care expertise were ruled out.

The New York Times was first to report the expected nomination.

Becerra is the first Latino to serve as the attorney general of California and has been in the post since 2017. He has been a fierce opponent of President Donald Trump, and the state of California has brought more than 100 lawsuits against the President and his administration's policies.