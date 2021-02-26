Biden doesn't penalize crown prince despite promise to punish senior Saudi leaders

Two administration officials said sanctioning MBS was never really an option, operating under the belief it would have been "too complicated" and could have jeopardized US military interests in Saudi Arabia. As a result, the administration did not even request the State Department to work up options for how to target MBS with sanctions, one State Department official said.

In November 2019, Biden promised to punish senior Saudi leaders in a way former President Donald Trump wouldn't.

"Yes," he said when directly asked if he would. "And I said it at the time. Khashoggi was, in fact, murdered and dismembered, and I believe on the order of the crown prince. And I would make it very clear we were not going to, in fact, sell more weapons to them, we were going to, in fact, make them pay the price and make them the pariah that they are."

"There's very little social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia," he said. "They have to be held accountable."

The Biden administration's definition of accountability is now coming into sharper view. The President has ended US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen and ordered an end to some weapons sales to the kingdom, while top aides say he wants to "recalibrate" the relationship.