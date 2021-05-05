Biden dismisses McConnell's pledge to focus 'on stopping this new administration'

"I'm going to meet the Republicans next week when they get back in," Biden said. "I'm willing to compromise, but I'm not willing to not pay for what we're talking about."

When speaking to reporters in Rhode Island on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris was also asked about McConnell's comments. She echoed the President, saying the administration will still work to try and find bipartisan agreement.

"We are sincere and serious about the potential to actually get something done together. We believe it's possible, and we're not going to give up on that until it becomes evident that it's not possible," Harris told reporters.

Despite McConnell's stark assertion, Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist West Virginia Democrat, told CNN's Chris Cuomo later Wednesday on "Prime Time" that he believed debating bills and seeking compromise were necessary elements to maintaining the Senate's role -- and a viable route to advancing Biden's policies under the chamber's narrow majority.

"That's one person," Manchin said when pressed on McConnell's "100%" comment. "He's not controlling all of that, I can assure you -- we would not be having the discussions. There wouldn't be an offer on the table of five or six hundred billion dollars of infrastructure (as) a starting point, which I think is a good starting point."