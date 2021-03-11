Biden directs states to open vaccinations to all adults by May 1

For Biden, it was a moment to summon a deep well of empathy as he spoke to a nation ready to move beyond its collective grief and exhaustion. His words were similar to the ones he had delivered for much of the last year as a candidate, but the message carried a far heavier weight as he addressed Americans from the Cross Hall of the White House.

He did not mention his predecessor by name -- the burden, by this early stage of his presidency, is his and his alone -- but he made clear he was turning a page from the Donald Trump era.

"We know what we need to do to beat this virus," Biden said. "Tell the truth."

Biden spoke out forcefully against a recent rise in hate crimes targeted at Asian Americans, a sharp break from former President Donald Trump who as recently as Wednesday referred to the "China virus" when taking credit for vaccine development.

"At this very moment, so many of our fellow Americans are on the front lines of this pandemic, trying to save lives. And still -- still -- they are forced to live in fear for their lives, just walking down streets in America. It's wrong. It's un-American. And it must stop," he said.