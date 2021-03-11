Biden directs states to open vaccinations to all adults by May 1

Biden also spoke out forcefully against a recent rise in hate crimes targeted at Asian Americans, a sharp cry from his predecessor who as recently as Wednesday referred to the "China virus" when taking credit for vaccine development.

"Vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed, and scapegoated," Biden said.

"At this very moment, so many of our fellow Americans are on the front lines of this pandemic, trying to save lives. And still -- still -- they are forced to live in fear for their lives, just walking down streets in America. It's wrong. It's un-American. And it must stop," he said.

Using his executive authority, Biden is directing states, tribes and territories to render all adults eligible for the vaccine by the start of May. He used use the July 4 holiday as a target date by which all Americans can gather in small groups with family and friends.

Most states are already speeding along to wider eligibility for vaccines, and one -- Alaska -- has already opened vaccinations to every person over 16.

Fifty days into his term and at what officials describe as a critical juncture in the trajectory of the crisis, Biden offered the most forward-looking remarks to date toward reopening the country, even as more than 1,000 people die per day.