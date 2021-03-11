Biden didn't really tell the 'truth' about his Covid relief bill

Biden closed by again talking about "the truth" as he prepares to hit the road to sell a piece of legislation that has already passed and been signed into law. We've been inundated with polling that claims the American Rescue Plan is overwhelmingly popular, so why go to such lengths to sell it now?

Because the word is out -- the bill has little to do with Covid relief. A $1,400 check is not going to lift anyone out of poverty, despite slobbering to the contrary. The cold political truth is that the economy is already improving without the bill, but Biden wants to connect that improvement with legislation that will have little to do with our recovery.

But you know what will? Vaccinations. Biden laughably stated that people said his initial goal of vaccinating 100 million people in 100 days (or one million per day) was "over the top." To the contrary, when Biden made that promise (before he took office) the Trump administration was already nearly hitting that target! According to FactCheck.org: "By January 20, the day of Biden's inauguration — a day that saw nearly 1.5 million vaccines administered -- the seven-day average was about 966,000."