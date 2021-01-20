Biden: 'Democracy has prevailed'

"I will be a president for all Americans," Biden said speaking directly to those who did not support him in the November election. "I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as those who did."

Biden reflected on the siege in the Capitol several times during his speech, noting that the world is watching after its entire system of government come under attack.

"Here is my message to those beyond our borders: America has been tested and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again. Not to meet yesterday's challenges, but today's and tomorrow's challenges," Biden said.

The new President also said the nation's success in getting through this moment will hinge on whether Americans can come together and set aside their differences to defeat the pandemic that has ravaged the nation, costing more than 400,000 lives. He highlighted some of the previous challenges the nation has confronted, including the Great Depression, two world wars and the September 11 attacks.