Biden criticizes tax cuts for wealthy while pushing middle-class agenda in Louisiana

"When it comes to bridges and roads and the like, I've never seen a Republican or Democrat road. I just see roads," Biden said.

The President sought to make the case that reforming the tax code would allow for the kind of large-scale investments in infrastructure, education, jobs, child care and paid leave that his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan call for. His proposals to Congress together total roughly $4 trillion.

Biden's American Jobs Plan would raise the corporate income tax rate to 28%, up from 21%. The rate had been as high as 35% before former President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans cut taxes in 2017. Raising corporate taxes was a core campaign promise of Biden's, and the administration says would raise more than $2 trillion over the next 15 years.

Later on Thursday, the President will tour the Carrollton Water Plant in New Orleans.

During the 2020 election, Trump vowed to improve the Calcaiseu River Bridge during a speech in Hackberry, Louisiana, acknowledging the bridge's notorious problems. Trump promised "a brand new I-10 bridge," if he won the presidential election.