Biden crafts inaugural address to unify a country in crisis

"Maybe not the most consequential, but the most unusual," he said.

Biden told supporters that while his inauguration, due to the coronavirus pandemic, would not look like previous inaugurations, it would be "an event that the American people will be proud of."

When Biden looks into the cameras shortly after noon on Wednesday, he will be addressing a country in the throes of multiple overlapping crises. Nearly 4,000 Americans are dying every day from the coronavirus and many more are out of work, hungry and at risk of losing their homes.

The closest parallel to the situation Biden is inheriting came in 1933, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt took office during the Great Depression and a rising tide of global authoritarianism. But even then, Roosevelt had some advantages that Biden will not enjoy, historians say.